Flooding committee launches £4.5m plan to find natural ways to protect parts of Lancashire
£4.5m is to be invested into new ways of tackling flooding in the North West as part of as three-year plan from a floods partnership body.
The money comes from the North West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee which has formally launched its new business plan to set its priorities from 2022 to 2025.
One of the 16 actions earmarked is for the committee to put money into the Wyre Natural Flood Management (NFM) Investment Readiness project. The fund will allow the creation of NFM measures to reduce
flood risk to the community of Churchtown, on the River Wyre, but will provide vital knowledge sharing around innovative public/private sector investment mechanisms for initiatives which reduce flood risk and provide wider benefits.
The business plan aligns with the Environment Agency’s National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy, incorporating regional priorities for the North West, and sets out the role it will play in supporting its implementation.
The 16 initial actions which the RFCC has prioritised will cover the full spectrum of the RFCC’s role including the drive to build resilience in communities and infrastructure, manage water at a catchment scale and harnessing the power of nature in flood resilience projects.
RFCC chairman, Adrian Lythgo, said: "The RFCC business plan communicates regional priorities for flood resilience, set against the background of national policy and strategy and includes local actions that will underpin delivery of the national FCERM investment programme.”
The RFCC has agreed to provide up to £1.5m per year (up to 2025) of its own Local Levy funding to invest in innovative approaches and tools to reduce flood risk and tackle climate change.