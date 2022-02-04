First phase of Mainway homes regeneration in Lancaster could start this summer

Initial work could start this summer on some smaller blocks of flats at the 1960s estate near the River Lune, before further phases of work. Early work would prove if stripping back homes and refitting them with better materials, insulation and heating systems is a viable option and better than, for example, demolition and new building.

But brand new homes could be built elsewhere, such as the old high school site, to increase the overall mix of homes in the area,

Homes at Mainway are in need of improvements but their concrete frames remain in good shape, engineers have said. If refitted, they could provide good homes for another 50 years, a cabinet report states.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Skerton High School.

Furthermore, the city council’s aim is to use more energy-efficient and greener building materials and techniques. Blocks of flats could be stripped-back to their concrete frames and refitted to a higher, more efficient standard, providing future benefits including energy savings.

Green-led Lancaster City Council is keen to demonstrate its environmental, housing, economic, health and social values through changing the Mainway estate and the nearby former school. It sees this project as a potential key scheme for the city and wider district.

A report to councillors attending the cabinet meeting on Tuesday February 8, states: “The first phrase regeneration will require two blocks, Lune House and Derby House, to be vacant before works can be commenced.”

Various considerations are mentioned in the report including payments to Mainway residents for loss of homes or disturbance during the regeneration works, legal obligations and processes for housing and regeneration projects, equality and human rights.

Consultation with residents has included meetings with councillors and housing organisations, creation of a residents group, home visits, a website page on the council website, a ‘conversation wall’ and a ‘Memories, Realities and Dreams’ event to get people’s thoughts about the past, present and future of the area, the report states.

Councillors have been kept up to date with workshops through the winter and specialist regeneration advice is coming from Anderton Gables, law firm Trowers and Hamlin and Savills housing finance consultancy. A review of finances is to be undertaken, leading to a further paper to the cabinet in the summer which will set-out a recommended strategy for the area’s wider regeneration.

The cabinet report states: “Phase One is estimated to commence in 2022/23 and take around 12 months to complete. The decanting (relocation) of existing tenants will happen before this and as a result, rent loss is expected, which will be profiled across 2022/23 and 2023/24. It is hoped that these losses will be marginally offset by decanting tenants to other HRA (council-linked) properties, thus reducing the overall void losses. Further savings linked to reduced repair-and-maintenance costs are expected. This will be monitored through the council’s usual arrangements.”

The cabinet report adds: “The opportunity to acquire the redundant Skerton High School site is, in all likelihood, a one-off. Incorporating the school site into the Mainway regeneration masterplan significantly changes the whole perception, aspiration, and social economic mix of the Skerton East area.

“Clearly, the enlarged site would cost far more to deliver. But the council would be able to factor-in a Homes England affordable homes programme grant, and also deliver more homes. There would be a greater mix of homes for young and old people, for single residents and families. It provides a scale that can then warrant quality private and public realm (sites and projects) as well as key community, neighbourhood amenity.”

Councillors are being asked to give approval for planning officers to start work on a full, combined master-planning/regeneration plan of Mainway and Skerton High School, ahead of a planning application this autumn.

They are also being asked to approve the initial pilot phase at Derby House and Lune House this summer. This work will deliver a ‘definitive decision’on the viability of the wider refurbishment of existing buildings, the report states.

Approval is also being sought for officers to work on detailed costings and financing recommendations, potential ownership or partnership structures for the regeneration scheme, and to buy the redundant high school from Lancashire County Council, with permission from the government which oversees school sales.