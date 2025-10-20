‘First glimpse’ of Eden Project Morecambe will be on display at Chelsea Flower Show

The Eden Project will be displaying a garden at the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show which offers a first glimpse of Eden Project Morecambe.

‘The Eden Project Bring Me Sunshine’ garden will show off a vibrant celebration of renewal, nature and the power of young people to shape a brighter future.

Inspired by the dramatic coastal landscapes, seaside heritage and spirited communities of Morecambe Bay, the garden offers a first glimpse of Eden Project Morecambe, set to open in 2028.

Designed by multi-award-winning garden designer Harry Holding and architect Alex Michaelis, the garden takes centre stage at next May’s event, created in collaboration with young adults from Morecambe. It has been made possible thanks to match-funding from grant-making charity Project Giving Back.

A visitor perspective of the Eden display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Austrian pine trees - tall, resilient and commanding - provide structure and scale, while silvery-leaved sea buckthorn and green olive add sculptural interest, offering both wildlife benefits and forageable delights.

Soft, coastal-inspired planting evokes a sweeping natural meadow, with pinks and yellows punctuated by vibrant blues.

Textural grasses add movement and wildness, while ‘edimentals’, including sea kale, samphire and artichokes, champion productive and sustainable gardening techniques.

Practical, planet-friendly ideas are woven throughout – from rainwater harvesting and biodiversity enrichment to the cultivation of dye and craft plants.

Harry Holding and Alex Michaelis, the Eden Project Bring Me Sunshine Garden team.

The garden’s materials reflect the strength and resourcefulness of Morecambe Bay and include a sustainable approach never before seen at RHS Chelsea: boundary panels created from mussel shells and terraces crafted from cockle shell by-products.

At its centre stands a solar-powered, shell-shaped canopy, made from post-tensioned local limestone and powered by renewable energy. Beneath it, an outdoor classroom combines hands-on horticulture, foraging and crafts with cutting-edge digital learning.

The garden has been co-created with young adults outside employment or education, offering new opportunities and skills in green industries.

Its name, The Eden Project Bring Me Sunshine Garden – a nod to Morecambe’s most famous son, Eric Morecambe – captures the warmth, humour and hope of a community on the cusp of transformation.

Harry Holding said: “This garden is a true labour of love, shaped by collaboration, and ingenuity, and inspired by extraordinary landscapes and amazing people.

“Working alongside young adults from the Morecambe community, many of whom don’t fit society’s mould, has shown us the power of hope. Every plant, texture and layer tells a story of resilience and possibility – while new artwork will showcase the creativity of the community.”

After the show, the garden will be permanently relocated to Eden Project Morecambe, forming part of a vibrant 1.6-acre public community garden. There it will become a living classroom, community hub and beacon of regeneration, rooted in both the natural and cultural heritage of Morecambe Bay.

Work to install the garden will follow the show in summer 2026, with plans to officially open to the public as it bursts into spring colour in 2027, ahead of Eden Project Morecambe’s full opening the following year.

Eden Project CEO, Andy Jasper, said: “In our 25th year, this garden reflects everything Eden stands for – connecting people with the living world. It celebrates all that’s special about Morecambe and represents a town supported by the fusion of nature and technology.”

“Best of all, this incredible space will be open to all and completely free for the people of Morecambe, and the millions who will visit every year.

“Come and get a first look at a space that will inspire young people, support communities, and showcase a sustainable future – and this is only the beginning of what Eden Project Morecambe will offer.”

Construction will soon be under way for Eden Project Morecambe – a landmark development on the site of a former seafront leisure complex – featuring a gigantic dome that makes it unmistakably Eden, along with new gardens and educational facilities.