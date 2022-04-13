Find out when your waste and recycling collections will be over Easter in Lancaster and Morecambe
Lancaster City Council have put out a reminder that waste and recycling collections will continue as normal over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Check your calendar for details or, if you’ve misplaced it, you can check collection times here.
At the Lancaster Waste Management Portal here you can find out when your bins are due to be emptied, report a missed collection of domestic waste, garden waste or recycling, report a damaged bin or register for the Lancaster City Council garden waste service.