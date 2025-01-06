Eden Project Morecambe public meeting cancelled

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:15 GMT
A public meeting due to be held this week about the latest plans for Eden Project Morecambe has been cancelled.

The latest in a series of 'community conversations' about the new Eden attraction was due to be held on Tuesday January 7 at Morecambe Football Club, but will now not take place.

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said this was "due to the unavailability of some presenters".

"Dates for future events will be announced in due course," they said. "Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

A spokesperson for the Eden Project said they were "finalising details" and will "provide more information in due course" on future community conversations.

