Dozens of dead birds washed up on Blackpool and St Annes beach as avian flu is reported on North West coast
A video, taken by an anonymous dog walker, shows some of the dead gulls along a stretch of beach near Todmorden Road, in St Annes.
She told the Gazette: “I saw a woman trying to pull her dog away, and went to see what was there. The dead birds were all the way along from St Annes to the windsports club, about every two feet apart. That’s as far as I walked but they looked to be further along.”
People on Facebook were speculating as to whether it could be linked to the sewage spill last month.
Others suggested it could be avian flu – which has been reported on Formby Beach.
According to the National Trust in Formby, the birds started washed up along the strand line of the Sefton beach several days ago.
A post, from July 02, reads: “We’re working with DEFRA to ensure they are dealt with safely and all cases reported.
If you come across any dead birds, please ensure you keep yourselves, others and dogs away from them to reduce the risk of the illness spreading.
We also ask that you report any sightings to DEFRA using as precise a location as possible, either a What3Words location or grid reference. You can report at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds
We’ll continue to monitor the situation and thank you for your support.”
Defra and the Fylde Council have been approached for comment.