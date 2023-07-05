A video, taken by an anonymous dog walker, shows some of the dead gulls along a stretch of beach near Todmorden Road, in St Annes.

She told the Gazette: “I saw a woman trying to pull her dog away, and went to see what was there. The dead birds were all the way along from St Annes to the windsports club, about every two feet apart. That’s as far as I walked but they looked to be further along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People on Facebook were speculating as to whether it could be linked to the sewage spill last month.

dead birds washed up on St Annes beach

Others suggested it could be avian flu – which has been reported on Formby Beach.

According to the National Trust in Formby, the birds started washed up along the strand line of the Sefton beach several days ago.

A post, from July 02, reads: “We’re working with DEFRA to ensure they are dealt with safely and all cases reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you come across any dead birds, please ensure you keep yourselves, others and dogs away from them to reduce the risk of the illness spreading.

We also ask that you report any sightings to DEFRA using as precise a location as possible, either a What3Words location or grid reference. You can report at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and thank you for your support.”