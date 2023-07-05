News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Dozens of dead birds washed up on Blackpool and St Annes beach as avian flu is reported on North West coast

Speculation is building on social media after dozens of dead birds were found along the tideline of Blackpool and St Annes beaches last night (July 04).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

A video, taken by an anonymous dog walker, shows some of the dead gulls along a stretch of beach near Todmorden Road, in St Annes.

She told the Gazette: “I saw a woman trying to pull her dog away, and went to see what was there. The dead birds were all the way along from St Annes to the windsports club, about every two feet apart. That’s as far as I walked but they looked to be further along.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People on Facebook were speculating as to whether it could be linked to the sewage spill last month.

dead birds washed up on St Annes beachdead birds washed up on St Annes beach
dead birds washed up on St Annes beach
Most Popular

Others suggested it could be avian flu – which has been reported on Formby Beach.

Read More
United Utilities announces details of first Fylde Coast drop-in events following...

According to the National Trust in Formby, the birds started washed up along the strand line of the Sefton beach several days ago.

A post, from July 02, reads: “We’re working with DEFRA to ensure they are dealt with safely and all cases reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you come across any dead birds, please ensure you keep yourselves, others and dogs away from them to reduce the risk of the illness spreading.

We also ask that you report any sightings to DEFRA using as precise a location as possible, either a What3Words location or grid reference. You can report at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and thank you for your support.”

Defra and the Fylde Council have been approached for comment.

Related topics:St AnnesSpeculationBlackpoolDEFRAPeople