A video, taken by an anonymous dog walker, shows some of the dead gulls along a stretch of beach near Todmorden Road, in St Annes.

She told the Gazette: “I saw a woman trying to pull her dog away, and went to see what was there. The dead birds were all the way along from St Annes to the windsports club, about every two feet apart. That’s as far as I walked but they looked to be further along.”

People on Facebook were speculating as to whether it could be linked to the sewage spill last month.

dead birds washed up on St Annes beach

Others suggested it could be avian flu – but the cause of death is not currently known.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said:

“Unfortunately, over the last week a number of dead birds have washed up on our beaches. These birds have been removed and DEFRA has been notified.

“Members of the public are advised not to touch any dead or dying birds. While we do not know the reason for their death, it is always wise to avoid contact with wild birds and animals.

“DEFRA will carry tests on the birds we have collected and will let us know the findings in due course.”

Call Defra on 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

One or more dead birds of prey

3 or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks)