Councillors move to ensure south Lancaster project addresses climate emergency, supports local businesses and jobs and strengthens community engagement

Part of the site of the south Lancaster scheme. Photo: Google Street View

At today’s full council meeting, the councillors will move amendments to ensure the priorities of Lancaster City Council and many people across the district are reflected in the agreement between the city council and county council - if it is passed:

*To support both councils in their shared priority of protecting the environment and achieving net carbon zero by 2030

*To support local businesses and jobs through the delivery of this project, building community wealth

The site of the south Lancaster scheme.

*To develop a joined-up & shared consultation plan so residents have greater access to information and can see how the project partners are responding to their questions and concerns

* Reduce Lancaster City Council’s financial risk

Councillors will also seek to structure this debate to maximise public discussion.

Leader of Lancaster Labour Group, Coun Dr Erica Lewis, said: “The collaboration agreement as currently negotiated stands silent on the key issues facing our district: the need to address the climate emergency; to build community wealth; and to ensure our residents are meaningfully engaged in the south Lancaster project. We have raised this concern with Lancashire County Council and hope for a positive response."

Leader of the Independent Group, Coun Merv Evans, said: “There is a real need for more homes across the district. As councillors, we work with many residents who are experiencing ousing need.

"We know developers do not always want to build the decent homes we need because they are often not the most profitable homes to build. This means we need to use all possible powers to ensure decent homes are built where we need them.

"Taking a planned approach to development such as is intended in south Lancaster will give the council the most control possible.

Coun Dr Lewis added: “Not only do we believe these amendments will strengthen the process, we also believe the structure of the amendments will allow much of tonight’s meeting to take place in public, with only the finance amendment needing to be a discussion in private.

"We have listened carefully to the concerns being raised by residents and local organisations and believe that these amendments will ensure that if the project gets approval this evening, it also helps to meet the priorities of the district."

Councillors have also worked with officers to ensure that tonight’s meeting will be broadcast, and the link can be accessed here.