Council to take action over 'shocking' state of new housing estate in Lancaster village

Residents on a half-built housing estate near Lancaster are calling for action to be taken against the developers over a host of concerns,

The new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham was supposed to have 36 homes along with enough car parking spaces, as well as an approved drainage scheme and maintenance plan.

Lancaster City Council is now taking enforcement steps against the developers, Pleasington Homes Ltd.

Residents’ worries have been highlighted by Lancaster city councillor Sally Maddocks and Jason Park, chairman of Cockerham Parish Council.

Coun Sally Maddocks at the new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

Coun Maddocks said: “The situation is causing residents to feel angry, depressed and incredibly frustrated at the slow progress to put things right.

"There are numerous serious defects including waste water pipes not connected to sewers, a huge earth mound in danger of slipping onto a bungalow, no street lighting, unfinished roads and holes everywhere, so residents are falling and hurting themselves.

"In the winter they are scared to leave their homes for fear of falling. It’s shocking.

“I feel the city council has taken a long time to realise the severity of the situation.”

The new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

Mr Park criticised the city council’s communication with residents, but he also believes it faces big planning pressures, along with other councils.

He said: “Councils typically handle planning applications but do not carry out due diligence tests on developers behind the plans. With big developers, there’s an assumption that everything will be in place financially.

"But budgets are tight and some developers go bust. Should due diligence tests be part of the planning process?

“Pressures on council planning departments could get worse because the government is pushing for more homes to be built. There could be a greater risk of more housing schemes going wrong, with half-built estates and ghost towns.”

The new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

He added: “Another issue is thestandard of construction work at Cockerham. Lancaster City Council will have assumed that building work there would adhere to national house building council standards and insurance arrangements.

"But I understand the city council did not request documents or photos to prove certain things were being done correctly at certain stages, in keeping with conditions.”

Mr Park accused the city council ofpoor communication with residents. In contrast, he says United Utilities has made an action plan regarding the drains, given financial discounts and kept residents informed.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, chair of Lancaster City Council’s planning committee, said: “This has been an extremely complex case for a number of organisations, including Lancaster City Council, and we are committed to finding a remedy for the community.

Coun Sally Maddocks at the new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

“During an enforcement investigation, the council held meetings with United Utilities, the Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council highways. To date, two enforcement notices have been served on Pleasington Homes Ltd.

“One of these, served last year, requires the removal of the earth mound. That has not been complied with and the council is now considering its legal options.

"A second enforcement notice was served this month, January 2025, and requires Pleasington Homes Ltd to comply with a range of conditions from when permission was granted. The council takes these issues extremely seriously and will continue to work with other agencies to resolve the issues, taking enforcement action where appropriate.”

Enforcement action includes implementing the approved drainage scheme and a chartered surveyor’s report certifying so, as well as road, access and visibility works, a management and maintenance plan for the sustainable drainage system, and providing all car parking areas in the approved plan.

Lancaster City Council said it has adequate staffing to ensure enforcement action is taken forward.

They said it is the developer’s responsibility to comply with planning conditions and building regulations. If not, the council can pursue enforcement action.

The new estate at St Michael’s Gardens in Cockerham. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

At Cockerham, an enforcement site visit revealed that some drainage and highway matters did not comply with approved conditions, leading to the enforcement notice.

The city council said it will explain the latest enforcement position to residents and endeavour to keep them updated regarding the developer’s response to the enforcement notice. It has also undertaken its communications in line with its local planning enforcement plan.