Campaigners present council with petition as part of fight against 200 homes on green fields near Lancaster villages
They attended a Lancaster City Council meeting on Wednesday July 23 to present a petition against development on the land, which lies between Manor Lane at Slyne-with-Hest and Pinewood Avenue and Greenwood Drive at Bolton-le-Sands.
One of the campaigners, entrepreneur Barrie Wells who has lived in Slyne for 26 years, had hoped to speak at the meeting, but his application arrived too late.
He said: “The small piece of green belt land is again under threat from development since over 1,100 residents signed a petition back in 2016.
"Since then, local feeling has grown even stronger with over 1,400 signatures. It is this green belt that has helped attract many residents, including ourselves, to the area.
“The green belt is important wildlife corridor, containing ancient hedges which provide wonderful habitats for many types of wildlife including endangered species of lapwings.
"Research this year has shown it is important for lapwing breeding. Once the green belt is gone, biodiversity will be lost forever and there will be a massively increased carbon footprint to compound the destruction.
“There are many infrastructure issues that need to be addressed too. Over 200 homes on this small area of land would probably increase the population by over 500.
“What what about local services, GPs, dentists and the absence of local school places? The local section of the A6 is sometimes used as a bypass if the M6 motorway is closed, as well as a route for emergency vehicles. There are massive logistical issues with financial consequences.
“Why are we wasting the council’s time and our own time regarding this small piece of green belt when the district has hundreds of vacant properties? Surely places like the former Skerton High School, Lancaster Canal Quarter and parts of Morecambe should take priority?
"We need affordable homes in less car-orientated areas. And development which improves the beauty of our community, not diminishes it.”
Speaking in reply during the council meeting, Green councillor Sue Tyldesley, a cabinet member for planning, said: “It’s good that residents in Slyne and Bolton-le-Sands are passionate about their villages, and I understand hundreds of people have signed the petition.
“The area is designated green belt. Over the years there was a strong presumption against development on green belt. But changes have come with the new Labour government, with ideas including ‘grey belt’ land. The city council is seeking more information about all this, which will be put on the council website and other public channels.
“However, the council still has to consider planning applications. An application has been submitted recently for this area, which can be seen on the council website. In due course, all the relevant comments, consultation and other submissions will go on there and be considered. There are lots of considerations including wildlife and wintering birds.”
The plans by Wrenman Strategic Land Ltd for an outline application for up to 200 houses were submitted to the city council earlier this month.
They say the scheme – which would include 45% affordable housing, 15% above the current local requirement – demonstrates a strong commitment to meeting housing needs.
