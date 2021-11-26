Campaign launched to find a FoodFriend and keep the spirit of farming alive in Lancaster

LESS Lancaster's CIC FoodFriends scheme needs to find around 80 FoodFriends for their small-scale society lottery, which helps raise funds to train new small-scale regenerative farmers in North Lancashire and supports an amazing array of independent businesses by funding their prizes.

As well as being in a monthly draw for prizes, members will receive regular updates, information and opportunities to get engaged in the projects that FoodFriends funds.

Members of the scheme will also receive an annual report with a summary of project progress.

Ellen Pearce, a food citizen and Lancaster District’s FarmStart coordinator at LESS

By making a regular donation of £5 per month you are eligible for monthly prize draws to win Local Food Vouchers which can be spent with partner organisations.

The proceeds from the scheme go directly to supporting the set up of two new small farm sites in North Lancashire which will supply the local economy with organically grown produce and be a training and education centre for new entrant farmers.

Both sites will form the first FarmStart training centre and, from January 2021, will be providing training to the first cohort of trainees.

The sites will also grow organic produce which will be available to buy locally.

FarmStarters will take part in comprehensive, hands-on training in how to grow a market garden and set up small-scale food enterprises as part of a wider strategy to grow a resilient local food economy.

How does FoodFriends work?

You sign up by direct debit via GoCardless to buy a FoodFriends Member Number.

Each Member Number is for £5 per month.

You can buy as many Member Numbers as you want.

Once you sign up via GoCardless, your Member Number(s) will be allocated and sent via email.

You must be over 16 to participate.