Campaign fights against wild moor fires in Lancashire

Campaigners are stepping up the battle to save the Lancashire’s peat moors from being damaged for grouse shooting ahead of the new season.

The Wild Moors organisation is asking councils to take more action against the burning of grassland in Lancashire, ahead of the grouse moor burning season which begins on October 1 and is now urging the public to get on board.

Nearby, the West Pennine Moors and the Forest of Bowland are typical hot-spots for grouse shooting, with Wild Moors campaigners concerned about the damage to the environment and risk of vital habitat destruction.

Fires have previously gotten out of hand and spread across the wider moors, such as in Yorkshire last year, when 20 fire engines were called to put out a mile-wide fire at Deer Hill reservoir.

Council leaders have now been asked to provide their support for a complete ban on the environmentally damaging practice, which sees heather set alight to produce fresher roots for game birds to eat before they are hunted.

Despite the government's efforts to introduce a partial ban on the practice in May, Wild Moors campaigners warn that a considerable number of grouse moors are still exempt from the new rules because they are located on degraded shallow peat.

The Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government on environmental action, has recommended that grouse moor burning is completely banned to protect peatlands from further damage.

Campaigners are fearing for the impact of fires that will still go ahead

Luke Steele, Executive Director of Wild Moors, said: “It’s past time to put an end to the burning of peatlands for grouse shooting — a practice which degrades fragile ecosystems, releases climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere and worsens flooding in communities downstream from grouse moors.

“With burning continuing on grouse moors in the region, we are calling for Council Leaders to take a stand in favour of a burning ban to help save the northern England’s peatlands from further damage.

“Given the world is fast moving in a direction where restoring land for nature, carbon capture and people is at the forefront of solving climate change and biodiversity loss, a considerable number of northern England’s moors are at risk of being left behind if burning is allowed to continue on them.

“With grouse moor burning damaging some of the region’s biggest natural carbon stores, it’s never been so important for Council Leaders to back an outright ban on this outdated and environmentally destructive practice.”

Campaigners are calling for an outright ban on grouse fires

The West Pennine Moors cover approximately 90-square miles of moorland and reservoirs in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, with the western side nearing Chorley.

Lancashire is home to several moors which are renowned for its peaty soil - and firefighters say they are already particularly vulnerable to moor fires during hot, dry weather.