Broken sea gate at Lancaster port is raised to help protect homes as council looks to step in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster city councillors have heard a claim that ‘years of underfunding and neglect’ have left Glasson Dock and nearby Glasson Marina both with broken or faltering infrastructure.

Responsibility for different port and canal assets is a ‘tangled mess’ with different organisations, it has also been alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has been working with different organisations to tackle some of the practical issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raised broken hydraulic sea gate at Glasson Dock near Lancaster.

The broken hydraulic sea gate at Glasson Dock was stuck in a lowered position for months, meaning tides flowed in and out uncontrolled.

In September, the situation escalated to include emergency sandbags being delivered by the Environment Agency to protect local homes and businesses from flooding.

Autumn high tides then broke through another piece of faulty infrastructure, a canal lock, into the freshwater Glasson Marina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the exact causes are not known, the Environment Agency said.

City council leader Phillip Black said in his latest report to councillors that officers continue to monitor the situation and “contribute to planning and interventions as necessary”.

Coun Sally Maddocks, ward councillor for Ellel which includes Glasson Dock, said there was “a failure of the Glasson Dock infrastructure through years of underfunding and neglect by various authorities.”

She added: “Residents are worried about their homes and ecology. Businesses feel under threat because tourism is down. Residents have asked councillors to see if we can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Coun Black said that while Lancaster Port Commission, the Canal & Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency were the key organisations involved, the council would be able to step in.

He added: “It’s a very difficult and tangled mess about who is responsible. I agree there is a role for us [the city council]. I think it’s a fairly minor role but we have the ability to lead and convene.