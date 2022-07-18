Big Wave event aims to teach people about the tides in Morecambe

Run in conjunction with the RNLI and RSPB the event aims to educate people about the rapidly changing tides in Morecambe as well as the effect that tides have on nature.

The event will be by Morecambe’s Clock Tower, running from 11am until mid afternoon.

Kirsty Tyler, Communications Officer for The Bay said: “So many people can be easily cut off by the tides around Morecambe Bay, not realising just how fast they come in. We’ll be teaching people how to read tide tables as well as spreading awareness to make sure that people remain safe when enjoying our fantastic beaches, and removing the likelihood of call outs for our friends at the RNLI.”

The Bay: A blueprint for recovery are hosting an event about tides in Morecambe.

The Bay will also be joined by Jon Carter from the RSPB who will be delivering a session about the tidal ecosystem and birds, and there will be stalls from the project’s partners at Lancashire Wildlife Trust, as well as representation from Eden Project North.

There’ll be plenty of entertainment to keep the family happy with sea shanties from The Mizzen Crew, crafting sessions and beach art, and activities from Morecambe Library and Active Lancashire.

The event kicks off The Wildlife Trust’s National Marine Week – two weeks of celebration of our coastline.

As an island nation, the UK has 17,800 km of windswept coastlines that are never more than 80 miles from any location in the UK.

There’ll be events around the coastline from July 23 to August 7, including rockpooling, seaweed surveys and beach cleans, and celebrating our ‘Sea Superheroes’ such as the Small-spotted Catshark and Sand Lizard.

Head here for more information.

The Bay: A blueprint for recovery is funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and is a collaborative effort, created by partner organisations; Cumbria Wildlife Trust, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, The Eden Project, and Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.