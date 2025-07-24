BBC Sewing Bee judge becomes first patron of North Yorkshire wildlife rescue charity

The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant has become the first patron of a wildlife rescue charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craven Wildlife Rescue is the first port of call for anyone finding an injured or sick animal in the Craven district including Bentham, Ingleton and Settle.

As well as his role on the popular BBC1 programme, Patrick is also the founder of ethical British clothing brand Community Clothing and author of Less, his book about the damaging

effects of overconsumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Grant with members of the Craven Wildlife Rescue team.

“We have long admired Patrick’s work and values and the powerful way in which he advocates for the planet, so we are thrilled that he has agreed to be our patron,” said Penny Hunt, co-founder of Craven Wildlife Rescue.

“He’s extremely passionate about the natural world and its preservation and protection, so we are looking forward to working together to create an even bigger voice for wildlife.”

Founded in 2019, Craven Wildlife Rescue has received more than 1,500 animals since then including hedgehogs, owls and birds of prey, otters, swans, herons, and many other mammals and birds. Most of the animals rescued are red and amber listed on the endangered species list.

“With wildlife facing unprecedented threats, we want to be able to open our doors to more sick and injured animals and also increase our work within the community,” said the charity’s co-founder, Jane Carpenter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that passionate and influential advocates like Patrick can help us in our mission to expand the work we do and we are thrilled to be working with him.”

Patrick, who lives in North Yorkshire, has followed Craven Wildlife Rescue through social media for years.

“Being connected to wildlife, whether it’s in my garden, or out in the countryside, has always been a huge contributor to my happiness,” said Patrick.

“Living between a National Park and a National Landscape I am lucky to be surrounded by incredible nature but the harm that comes to that wildlife through our actions, whether it’s our cars, the pesticides and other chemicals we use in our gardens or farms, or strimmers and mowers, breaks my heart.

“Jane, Penny and their 30-strong team of volunteers are superheroes and I’m thrilled to be working with them to do what I can to help their increasingly vital work.”