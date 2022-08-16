News you can trust since 1837
Arndale Morecambe Bay team are litter heroes

As part of their commitment to Keep Britain Tidy the Arndale Morecambe Bay’s Management Team have conducted another #LitterHeroes litter pick.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:31 pm

The centre management team from Lambert Smith Hampton and AM Services Group were out and about in Morecambe's West End on Monday August 15 and collected 25 bags of rubbish from the streets and alleyways.

Centre Manager, Craig Allen, said: “Back in March we held a litter pick of the beach and promenade and committed ourselves to giving more time to further litter picks in the future. Having asked local people for suggestions of where they thought we should visit for our next effort the West End was suggested and so we arranged, with Morecambe Town Council’s support, to undertake a litter pick of this area. It was great to hear the words of encouragement from passers by and we will endeavour to make these events a regular part of our calendar.”

Arndale Morecambe Bay’s Management Team have conducted another #LitterHeroes litter pick. Pictured from left: Gareth and Nicole of AM Services, Craig (centre manager) and Fiona of Lambert Smith Hampton, and Ewa of AM Services who was joined by her daughter.
