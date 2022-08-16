Arndale Morecambe Bay team are litter heroes

The centre management team from Lambert Smith Hampton and AM Services Group were out and about in Morecambe 's West End on Monday August 15 and collected 25 bags of rubbish from the streets and alleyways.

Centre Manager, Craig Allen, said: “Back in March we held a litter pick of the beach and promenade and committed ourselves to giving more time to further litter picks in the future. Having asked local people for suggestions of where they thought we should visit for our next effort the West End was suggested and so we arranged, with Morecambe Town Council’s support, to undertake a litter pick of this area. It was great to hear the words of encouragement from passers by and we will endeavour to make these events a regular part of our calendar.”