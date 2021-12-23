Architects appointed to lead Lancaster's Canal Quarter masterplan

An aerial photo showing part of the Canal Quarter site.

Over the coming months they will develop options for the regeneration of the site to complement the existing town centre.

Although Lancaster City Council only owns part of the land, PRP will work with other major landowner interests to create a vision which covers the whole of the 6.5 hectare site.

There will also be further continuing consultation with the local community to review and shape proposals that will benefit future generations.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member for planning and place making, said: “The Canal Quarter is home to some of Lancaster’s most important cultural assets but is also isolated and under-utilised.

“We want to change that and breathe new life into the site, with proposals which are vibrant, that create areas of new public open space, and buildings that meet the challenge of the climate emergency.

“Of course, the city council cannot do this alone and it will require continued energy and commitment from landowners, developers, businesses and engagement with local residents to create a genuinely desirable and attractive place to live, work and play.

“I’m looking forward with anticipation to the council taking this journey with PRP, as they bring a wealth of experience and skills that will be needed to develop proposals that will benefit Lancaster for generations to come.”

Manisha Patel, senior partner at PRP, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Lancaster City Council to develop the vision and masterplan for Canal Quarter.

“We have an opportunity for genuine placemaking with an exciting cultural and leisure offering, housing, connectivity and sustainability, with a retrofit-first approach for the site’s historic buildings, at the forefront of our design.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the council, partners and local residents to bring new life into this under-utilised and isolated part of the city.”

The masterplan will follow the blueprint laid out in a strategic regeneration framework for the Canal Quarter, which has now been adopted as a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

The SPD sets out the shape of future development in the area, acceptable uses for the land, and essential ingredients such as building form, approach to historic assets, sustainability and incorporation of green spaces.

It was formulated following a series of structured engagement events with local community and stakeholder groups. More information on the SPD can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning-consultation.