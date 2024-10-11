36 photos that capture the charm of picturesque Morecambe village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 12:22 GMT
Weather reports suggest this Sunday could be a lovely crisp sunny day.

And where better to take in a bit of fresh air and autumnal sunshine than beautiful Heysham?

Heysham is a village which has certainly retained its charm through the centuries.

Many old cottages still exist, and there's the historic St Peter's Church and St Patrick's Chapel, along with the famous stone coffins which even featured on the front cover of the best of Black Sabbath album.

You can also take a walk to Heysham Head to admire the stunning views across the bay.

These pictures from our archives show the beauty of this quaint village near Morecambe in all its glory.

We hope you enjoy them and are inspired to take a visit – whatever the weather.

The sun sets on the stone coffins at Heysham Head.

1. Heysham views

The sun sets on the stone coffins at Heysham Head. Photo: Peter Wilcox

The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham.

2. Heysham views

The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham. Photo: Spencer Ross

Looking out onto Morecambe Bay from Heysham village under summer blue skies.

3. Heysham views

Looking out onto Morecambe Bay from Heysham village under summer blue skies. Photo: Keith Knowles

Picturesque Heysham village.

4. Heysham views

Picturesque Heysham village. Photo: Jason Bellinger

