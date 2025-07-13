Emergency services swarmed Devil’s Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale this afternoon following reports of an incident involving a person near the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance crews, firefighters, and police were seen attending the scene in Carnforth, with local residents sharing images of a significant emergency response.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person may have attempted to enter the water from the bridge, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services swarmed Devil’s Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday afternoon | Contributed

Devil’s Bridge, a popular tourist destination and known spot for so-called “tombstoning,” has been the focus of repeated safety warnings in recent years.

In 2023, Cumbria Police reminded the public that jumping from the 40ft bridge is prohibited under a local byelaw, warning that breaches could result in prosecution.

The bridge, a Grade I-listed structure dating back to the 14th century, has been the site of several serious injuries over the years.

In 2012, 22-year-old Darrell Teal tragically died after jumping from the bridge.

Cumbria Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow...