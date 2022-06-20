Emergency services at scene of helicopter crash near Lancaster

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, after the crash happened just before midday.

People have been "strongly urged" to avoid the area by North Yorkshire police, who said they had no further information at this time.

Burton in Lonsdale is on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, near to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

The North West Air Ambulance at the scene of a helicopter crash near Burton-in-Lonsdale. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

Emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash off Bentham Road. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

A police helicopter at the scene of a helicopter crash near Burton-in-Lonsdale. Picture by Thomas Beresford.