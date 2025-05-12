Washing left on top of cooker causes fire at Lancaster home
Fire crews were called to a house in Lancaster on Saturday afternoon after a blaze broke out in the kitchen.
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Carnforth attended the property in Keswick Road just after 3.15pm.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which involved a quantity of washing on top of a cooker hob in the kitchen, using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews were in attendance for around an hour.