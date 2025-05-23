Warning issued as six fire crews at scene of Lancaster city centre blaze

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:56 BST
The fire along Caton Road in Lancaster. Photo: Nikki BurginThe fire along Caton Road in Lancaster. Photo: Nikki Burgin
Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Lancaster.

Fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Hornby, Fulwood and Chorley attended the blaze in Caton Road just after 10.30am.

Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a ground monitor to tackle the fire. Crews remain in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes.

"If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your doors and windows closed. Thank you.”

