Warning issued as six fire crews at scene of Lancaster city centre blaze
Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Lancaster.
Fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Hornby, Fulwood and Chorley attended the blaze in Caton Road just after 10.30am.
Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a ground monitor to tackle the fire. Crews remain in attendance.
A fire service spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes.
"If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your doors and windows closed. Thank you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.