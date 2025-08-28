Tribute paid to ‘much loved’ Morecambe man who died after motorbike crash

Mikey (Michael) Woods.

Tribute has been paid to a ‘much loved’ Morecambe man who died after a motorbike collision at the weekend.

Mikey (Michael) Woods, 55, died on Saturday following the collision near Giggleswick & Settle Golf Club.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Saturday August 23 at the junction of Mill Hill Lane and the B6480.

It involved a grey Skoda car and a white, red and blue BMW motorcycle.

Sadly, and despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, Mikey, who was riding the motorcycle, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene and provided first aid to Mikey.

"Our thoughts remain with Mikey's family who have provided the following tribute to him:

"’Mikey was a much loved, son, dad, brother, and friend to many. He will be sadly missed’.

The road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene and reopened just before midnight on August 23.

No one else was injured during the collision.