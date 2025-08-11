Taxi passenger dies after early morning crash on Morecambe road

Police are now appealing for witnesses and video footage following the fatality.

A man travelling as a passenger in a taxi has died following a collision in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses and footage following the fatality.

Officers were called to Westgate at 5.47am on Sunday after reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rear seat passenger in the taxi – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles have been arrested. A 22-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving with excess drugs, and causing death whilst disqualified, while a 31-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said: “As a result of this collision a man has lost his life and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Our job now is to establish the exact circumstances which led to this fatal collision. We would ask people to allow us to do that and to not engage in unhelpful speculation, particularly on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we have made two arrests, we want to be clear that our investigation is very much ongoing.

“With that in mind we would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us in our investigation to make contact as soon as possible.”

If you can help, contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0270 of 10th August.