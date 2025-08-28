Support continues for residents affected by fire at Lancaster flats

Investigations are continuing after fire broke out in a block of flats in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire broke out in Bronte House on Shakespeare Road just after 1.30pm on Tuesday August 26.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene, and firefighters using breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder tackled the blaze for several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several roads in the immediate area were temporarily closed, with crews in attendance from Morecambe, Hornby, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, Garstang and Wesham.

Six fire crews attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “Lancaster City Council is continuing to work closely with residents affected by the fire at Bronte House.

“Twelve flats were affected at the property and council officers liaised with all residents to provide emergency overnight accommodation.

“Our teams are on site as the clean-up operation gets under way and we also have support in place for residents, who are being kept updated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working swiftly to enable residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

Some residents were able to move back into their homes [on Wednesday], while temporary accommodation has been arranged for those who are currently unable to return while assessments and repairs continue.

“Council officers have accompanied residents to retrieve their belongings, and their welfare and wellbeing remain our highest priority.

“A full clean-up operation is under way and property assessments are continuing. Investigations will be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all of the residents for their patience, and we remain committed to supporting them during this time.

“If anyone has any concerns or queries, please contact our customer services team on 01524 582929.”