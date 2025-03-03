‘Stop’ signs finally in place at Lancaster accident blackspot

New ‘Stop’ signs have finally been installed at a dangerous junction south of Lancaster – more than 18 months after residents were promised.

Families had pleaded with Lancashire County Council for action in the wake of several accidents and near misses at the junction of Little Fell Lane, Blea Tarn Road, Hazelrigg Lane and Procter Moss Road.

They said the ‘Give Way’ signs in place were not enough to prevent motorists crossing the junction when it was unsafe to do so and causing accidents.

We reported in July 2023 that the county council, in consultation with Lancashire Police, had promised to install new 'Stop' signs that summer.

The new signs at the junction of Little Fell Lane, Blea Tarn Road, Hazelrigg Lane and Procter Moss Road. Photo: Scotforth Parish Council

And in December, we also told how residents were frustrated by the lack of action.

Duncan Stackhouse, who lives with his family in Little Fell Lane close to the crossroads, said he has witnessed several accidents along the route.

In addition, his family lost all three of their cats to injuries caused by collisions with cars on the stretch of road.

Coun Rupert Swarbrick, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said in December: “Improving safety on our roads is a priority and we sympathise with the concerns which residents have raised.

"We will continue to monitor this location and would remind drivers of their responsibility to drive with due care and attention when on the road.”

However, Scotforth Parish Council has now reported that the new ‘Stop’ signs have finally been installed.

They posted on Facebook: “Hopefully this will improve safety at one of the most dangerous crossroads in the area.”