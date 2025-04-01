Rescue teams called out after two walkers and dog cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bay Search & Rescue and Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to Silverdale, where fortunately they found the pair and their pet had already made their way to safety.
A BSAR spokesman said: “Despite our live signs telling you when high water is via our QR code initiative, today two people and a dog got it very wrong and were cut off by the tide at Silverdale.
"BSAR were contacted via Holyhead Coastguard to attend along with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team.
“On arrival the casualties had got out and disappeared, so teams were stood down.
“BSAR are placing warning signs at all popular entrances to the bay which with the use of your smartphone will immediately tell you what time the high water time for the day and night is.
"Don’t forget the tide runs into the bay literally hours before this time, filling the channels and leaving some bits of the bay exposed tricking those who don’t know better into thinking it’s safe to walk out when it’s not!
“Read the signs use the QR codes and be safe.
"Thanks to the amazing BSAR crews who responded today.
"Thanks to the person who dialled 999 and asked for the CoastGuard – today could have been a different story
“Never hesitate to dial 999 and asked for the Coastguard they will send the nearest trained team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.