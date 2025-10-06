Rescue crews called out after swimmer spotted in Morecambe Bay at height of Storm Amy

Rescue crews were called out to reports of a body in the sea at the height of Storm Amy on Saturday.

Bay Search & Rescue were called to Arnside at 12.28pm – as Storm Amy raged with high winds and heavy rain and a very choppy sea with the tide almost fully in.

The emergency call indicated a person or body was in the water off the east side of the viaduct, and drifting towards Sandside.

On arrival nothing could be seen by the team but were told the first informant had been extremely confident that they had seen a person possibly moving their limbs slowly.

BSAR volunteers searching the shoreline on Saturday.

Further BSAR crew were asked to search the shoreline from Jenny Brown’s Point to the pier at Arnside, accumulating in six of the crew being collected by the BSAR Hagglund BV206 at White Creek, having done a hasty search of the shore and the channel as the tide quickly receded.

A further search was co-ordinated from Silverdale shore.

Morecambe Lifeboat was also sent to the scene but stood down before launching.

Although the volunteers were unable to locate the person in the water, it was later confirmed to be a wild swimmer.

BSAR crews during the search on Saturday.

A BSAR spokesman said: “To our complete astonishment the reports of a person in the water were later confirmed as we were informed that video footage of a local wild swimmer had emerged of the person leaving the water as we conducted a search along with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and our friends and colleagues from Morecambe Lifeboat who came around the coast to assist with the ILB.

"Those of us who frequent the fast moving waters around the viaduct in rescue boats know that there are some very dangerous undercurrents generated by the tide pushing in and the huge surge or fresh water running out from the Kent and Bela.

"To compound these dangers a number of the viaduct pillars have sections of sharp metalwork sticking out of the brickwork – not a place you want to be caught or hung up on, so I think it’s safe to say this person has been fortunate.

“If you see someone in difficulty around our coast do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard; they will task the most appropriate teams to assist.”