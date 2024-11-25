Railway line closed between Lancaster and Barrow after Storm Bert

The railway line between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness has been closed due to flooding after Storm Bert.

Rail operator Northern said disruption is expected until 4.30am on Friday November 29.

"Services running through these stations have been cancelled or terminated at and started back from Lancaster," said a Northern spokesman.

"All stations between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness will not be served."

Northern has said tickets can be used at no additional cost on board TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast services between Lancaster and Preston in both directions until Friday November 29 to allow customers to connect onto alternative Northern services.

They also said that today, Monday November 25, rail replacement road transport will operate between Lancaster and Barrow in both directions.

A spokesman said Northern were "sourcing additional operators who can assist on the route to increase the service levels".

The news follows widespread disruption to rail travel across the region over the weekend due to Storm Bert, with many train services cancelled or delayed.