Police say rumours of man in street armed with crossbow 'not true' after road is sealed off in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:13 BST
Police were quick to dispel rumours circling on social media that a man had been spotted with a crossbow in a Lancaster street.

Officers sealed off Wellington Road on Wednesday evening after a report of a concern for welfare in a house.

Specially trained police negotiated with an 18-year-old man, who was later detained.

Police were called at around 6.30pm and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30pm. No one was injured.

Police activity in Wellington Road, Lancaster, on Wednesday evening. Thanks to Jennifer Lawton for the photo.Police activity in Wellington Road, Lancaster, on Wednesday evening. Thanks to Jennifer Lawton for the photo.
Police activity in Wellington Road, Lancaster, on Wednesday evening. Thanks to Jennifer Lawton for the photo.

A Lancaster Police spokesperson said they were aware there had been "some talk in the community and on social media" about the incident, leading them to explain what had happened.

"Many thanks to everyone in the local area for their patience and understanding while we dealt with what was a complex and fast-moving and dynamic incident," said the spokesperson.

