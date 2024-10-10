Police say rumours of man in street armed with crossbow 'not true' after road is sealed off in Lancaster
Officers sealed off Wellington Road on Wednesday evening after a report of a concern for welfare in a house.
Specially trained police negotiated with an 18-year-old man, who was later detained.
Police were called at around 6.30pm and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30pm. No one was injured.
A Lancaster Police spokesperson said they were aware there had been "some talk in the community and on social media" about the incident, leading them to explain what had happened.
"Many thanks to everyone in the local area for their patience and understanding while we dealt with what was a complex and fast-moving and dynamic incident," said the spokesperson.