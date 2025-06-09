Police release CCTV image of man they wish to speak to after Morecambe assault

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Morecambe.

Officers were called at around 1.50am on Monday April 28 to outside the Lord Nelson pub, Nelson Street, to a report of assault.

They found that a man in his 40s had been hit in the face, causing him to fall and bang his head on a concrete step.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing and now police are asking if anyone recognises the man in the image who they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

If you recognise him or have information as to who he might be, contact 101, quoting log 0087 of 28th April or email [email protected]