Police make appeal after teenage boy seriously injured when scooter collided with a car in Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Police are appealing for information after a collision in Morecambe left a young scooter rider seriously injured.

Police were called just before 11.15pm on Saturday March 15 after the collision between a petrol scooter and a red Toyota Yaris, which happened at the junction of Albert Road and Chatsworth Road.

The scooter rider, a local boy in his teens, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The driver of the Yaris, which stopped at the scene, was uninjured.

Police were called just before 11.15pm on Saturday March 15.
Police were called just before 11.15pm on Saturday March 15.

Sgt Josh Begbie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the scooter in the lead up to the collision to get in touch.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who might have any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 1527 of March 15th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

