Police launch appeal after pensioner is knocked off mobility scooter in Morecambe hit-and-run

Can you help police?

Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage after a woman in her 80s was injured in a collision in Morecambe.

The incident took place at the junction of West End Road and Marine Road West at 4.30pm on Tuesday June 24.

The woman was driving her mobility scooter when she was knocked off it by a car.

She was taken to hospital with a broken arm and has since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver, who failed to stop after the collision.

If you witnessed the collision, have any information or CCTV/dashcam footage, contact police on 101 quoting log 1077 of 24th June.