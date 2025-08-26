Police launch appeal after motorcyclist dies in Bank Holiday collision near Kirkby Lonsdale

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a collision near Kirkby Lonsdale on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cumbria Police investigating the incident, which involved a single motorcycle, on the A683 between Kirkby Lonsdale and Sedbergh.

The incident was reported to police just after 11.30am on Monday August 25.

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene and officers are appealing for any witnesses and would also like to thank those who stopped at the crash to help.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/gkbBF, quoting incident number 92 of 25 August.

You can also phone on 101, or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.