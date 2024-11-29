Police hunt for man wanted after serious assault in Lancaster and warn ‘don’t approach’

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find wanted men Alex McKenzie.

McKenzie, 22, is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened in Denny Avenue, Lancaster, on January 2 this year.

He is 6ft tall, slim, with light brown hair which police believe might be shorter than on this picture.

McKenzie previously lived on the Ryelands Estate, Lancaster, and he has links to Blackpool, Preston and Doncaster.

Police ask that you don’t approach McKenzie but report any sightings or information as to where he might be by contacting 101 – quoting log 0844 of 2nd January 2024 – or by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.