Police close road south of Lancaster due to conservatory fire

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:23 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have closed a road south of Lancaster due to a fire.

The closure has been placed on the A588 Lancaster Road at Cockerham.

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a property, along with the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “If you are in the surrounding areas, please make sure to keep your windows closed.

Lancaster Road in Cockerham has been closed.Lancaster Road in Cockerham has been closed.
Lancaster Road in Cockerham has been closed.

"Further from this, if you are planning a journey in the area this afternoon please ensure you plan an alternative route as it is likely to be closed for some time.”

The northbound carriageway is currently closed between A588 Marsh Lane and just further up from the junction with Rectory Gardens.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed but due to be re-opened shortly.

Fire crews were called to the property at 12.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang and Preesall attended the blaze, which involved a ground floor conservatory of a house.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets, three hose reel jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews remain in attendance.

Related topics:PoliceLancasterMorecambeGarstang

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice