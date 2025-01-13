Police close road south of Lancaster due to conservatory fire
The closure has been placed on the A588 Lancaster Road at Cockerham.
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a property, along with the police.
A police spokesman said: “If you are in the surrounding areas, please make sure to keep your windows closed.
"Further from this, if you are planning a journey in the area this afternoon please ensure you plan an alternative route as it is likely to be closed for some time.”
The northbound carriageway is currently closed between A588 Marsh Lane and just further up from the junction with Rectory Gardens.
The southbound carriageway is currently closed but due to be re-opened shortly.
Fire crews were called to the property at 12.20pm.
Four engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang and Preesall attended the blaze, which involved a ground floor conservatory of a house.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets, three hose reel jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews remain in attendance.
