Police close part of M6 after reports of dog on motorway

Police have closed the M6 northbound at junction 31 after getting reports of a dog on the road.

Lancashire Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and to take extra care when travelling between junctions 29 and 31, near to the Tickled Trout.

“We've had reports of a dog on the motorway and we are currently trying to contain it,” a police spokesman said.

"Thanks for your patience, we will update when we can.”