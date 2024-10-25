Police close Lancaster road after collision

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
A road has been closed in Lancaster after a collision.

Wyresdale Lane in Quernmore has been closed between the junctions of Little Fell Lane and Rigg Lane after a collision this afternoon, Friday.

Police have asked that motorists find an alternative route where possible.

