Police appeal for witnesses after man is hit in face outside Morecambe pub
Police in Morecambe are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted earlier this week.
Officers were called at around 1.50am on Monday (April 28) to outside the Lord Nelson pub, Nelson Street, Morecambe, to a report of assault.
They found that a man in his 40s had been hit in the face, causing him to fall and bang his head on a concrete step.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about what happened, please contact 101 – quoting log 0087 of 28th April – or email [email protected]