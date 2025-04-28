Police appeal for help identifying person after assault outside Lancaster fast food restaurant

Do you know this person?

Police are appealing for help with identifying a person they wish to speak to after an assault outside KFC in lancaster earlier this month.

Lancaster police have released a CCTV image of the person they want to identify.

It follws an assault outside KFC at about 9pm on Saturday April 5.

If it is you in the footage or if you know who they are you can contact [email protected] quoting crime number 04/63833/25.