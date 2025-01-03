Police appeal for help finding missing Lancaster boy, 13, with links to Morecambe and Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster.

Matthew, 13, was last seen at around 6.30am on December 31 2024 in the Bowland Fold area of Lancaster.

Matthew was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on and black trainers. He may be wearing dark green or black trousers.

Since Matthew was reported as missing to police enquiries have been ongoing offline, but they are now asking for the public’s help.

Matthew is 5ft tall, of slim build with dirty blonde hair that is long on top, and brown eyes.

He has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Wigan.

If you see Matthew, phone 999.