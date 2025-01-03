Police appeal for help finding missing Lancaster boy, 13, with links to Morecambe and Wigan

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 14:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster.

Matthew, 13, was last seen at around 6.30am on December 31 2024 in the Bowland Fold area of Lancaster.

Matthew was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on and black trainers. He may be wearing dark green or black trousers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since Matthew was reported as missing to police enquiries have been ongoing offline, but they are now asking for the public’s help.

Matthew is missing from Lancaster.Matthew is missing from Lancaster.
Matthew is missing from Lancaster.

Matthew is 5ft tall, of slim build with dirty blonde hair that is long on top, and brown eyes.

He has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Wigan.

If you see Matthew, phone 999.

Related topics:LancasterPoliceMorecambeWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice