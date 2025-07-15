Motorists could be prosecuted after filming crash site on M6 near Lancaster

Police have said they will investigate after several motorists were caught on camera filming the M6 accident scene as they drove past on Monday.

Nine people, including two children, were injured in the collision between four cars on the M6 between junction 32 and junction 33 on Monday morning.

And while the emergency services were carrying out their duties – treating patients, ensuring the safety of those trapped in vehicles, and investigating the collision – a number of drivers on the northbound carriageway passed the scene, using their mobile phones to film as they were driving.

Footage was shared on social media of the scene from a driver’s window, while officers also observed another person filming out of the window, while driving a minibus full of children.

Drivers on the M6 facing long delays after the multi-vehicle crash. Photo: National Highways

They also witnessed an HGV driver doing the same thing and investigations are ongoing to identify these drivers.

They were able to record at least five others doing the same thing.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Steve Scott said: “This is incredibly dangerous and illegal. Those caught by our officers or by cameras doing this yesterday, will be reported and dealt with appropriately.

“We know that being held up on the motorway can be frustrating. No one wants their journey extended or diverted, and sometimes a large emergency service response can draw a lot of attention.

“This is not an excuse to act illegally. Yesterday’s collision involved real people – someone’s mum, dad, or child.

"Whilst they were at their most vulnerable, some drivers selfishly chose to film for their own curiosity and entertainment.

“We want to take this time to remind you to drive with caution. If you think it is acceptable to drive in this manner, it is not.

“Slowing down to look at a collision, using your phones at the wheel, and driving without due care and attention is dangerous.

"It can cause further accidents and diverts the attention of the emergency services at the scene, whose priority needs to be helping those injured in the collision and investigating.

“Using a mobile phone whilst driving is one of the Fatal 5, along with travelling without a seatbelt, speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and careless driving.

"Drivers committing one of the Fatal 5 are at a higher risk of causing or being involved in a fatal collision.

“If you spot someone driving dangerously, please report it to us. You can call 101, or, once you’re no longer behind the wheel, report online at https://orlo.uk/3bYlI”