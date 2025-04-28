Motorist arrested in Morecambe for driving while disqualified

The driver was arrested in Morecambe.

The vehicle was stopped by one of Lancashire Police’s dog patrol cars in Morecambe on Friday and the 36-year-old male driver was arrested for disqualified driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

He was later charged and remanded to court, and his car was seized.

A police spokesman said: “​We take crimes on our road networks very seriously. Anyone found to be committing crime on our roads will be prosecuted. If you know of, or see someone committing crimes on our roads, contact us on 101, or if a crime is ongoing, 999.”