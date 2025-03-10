Morecambe lifeboat crews help person who fell near Stone Jetty and horse and rider stuck in mud

Morecambe’s lifeboat crew helped out after a person fell down steps near the Stone Jetty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI team was called into action on Friday afternoon, one of three incidents they attended across the weekend.

"Our volunteers arrived on scene and carried out a shore-based casualty care assessment," said a Morecambe RNLI spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Using their extensive casualty care skills, they kept the casualty comfortable until the ambulance service arrived.

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to a person who had fallen near the Stone Jetty.

"We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery."

The crew was also called to service on Saturday at 12.18am but was stood down shortly afterwards.

Later on Saturday, at 3.57pm, the team was called to a report of two people and a horse stuck in the mud near to Middleton Sands.

"The inshore rescue lifeboat and hovercraft both launched swiftly, on arrival the casualties and horse had been able to self rescue," said the RNLI spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our volunteers supported Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to escort the casualties and horse back to the safety of the shore."

Bay Search & Rescue’s Large Animal Rescue Team and its all terrain Hagglund vehicle were also mobilised by Holyhead Coastguard to assist, but the animal was released before they arrived and they were stood down whilst on route.

Other teams in attendance were Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team.