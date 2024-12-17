Morecambe lifeboat crews called to help with search near River Lune after beacon is activated

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to a suspected emergency close to the River Lune at the weekend – their 80th call-out of 2024.

The volunteer RNLI team was tasked to reports of an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) activation close to the river, at around 2.15pm on Sunday.

The inshore rescue lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft launched and awaited further instruction from Holyhead Coastguard, but both were stood down shortly before 4pm.

RNLI Fleetwood, RNLI Barrow, Coastguard teams from the area and Coastguard Rescue 936 continued to conduct a search of the area, but nothing was found and it was terminated at 10.30pm.

The Morecambe lifeboat crews have been called out 80 times this year.

Meanwhile, a week earlier the crew was called out after reports of a person ‘waving frantically on a vessel’ close to the promenade.

Due to the severe weather warning, the volunteers attended the scene on foot and assessed the situation, and found that it was a large plastic sheet flapping in the wind.

An RNLI spokesman said: “It has been a busy year for our RNLI volunteers and we would like to remind you that if you see or suspect someone in danger within the Morecambe Bay area and the River Lune please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”