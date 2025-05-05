Morecambe Bay rescue team issues 'hidden 12ft drop' warning to beachgoers including group of Scouts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe Bay search and rescue team has warned beachgoers to beware of “some of the softest sands seen for years”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bay Search & Rescue were patrolling in Silverdale on Saturday when they spotted the dangerous area of sand.

“Our patrol revealed some of the softest sands we have seen for years spread over a huge area,” a spokesman for BSAR said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In places a twelve foot drop off down to the sand and the main channe, below this soft moving embankment.

BSAR issue a warning over soft sands in Silverdale.

"The sand is absolutely lethal and will not support the weight of anyone trying to cross it – we know as we carefully tested it yesterday.

"So please don’t be tempted to walk onto these areas as they are breaking up at the slightest disturbance and cannot be seen from the main body of sand or the car park.

“Please check the tide times – use our signs, they are linked directly to the Heysham Tide Table – as many people yesterday were poorly informed and one Scout group leader told us that they were safe as it was low water just as the bore came into sight at Jenny Brown’s Point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t forget the tide times shown in the paper booklets, on the ‘My Tide Times’ app and on the BBC-supported Heysham Tide Times via our QR code are all high water times.

BSAR issue a warning over a hidden 12ft drop in the sand at Silverdale.

"THE TIDES IN MORECAMBE BAY COME IN HOURS BEFORE THESE TIMES!

“Please be extremely careful around our coastline; if you think someone is in trouble do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”