Morecambe Bay rescue team issues 'hidden 12ft drop' warning to beachgoers including group of Scouts
Bay Search & Rescue were patrolling in Silverdale on Saturday when they spotted the dangerous area of sand.
“Our patrol revealed some of the softest sands we have seen for years spread over a huge area,” a spokesman for BSAR said.
"In places a twelve foot drop off down to the sand and the main channe, below this soft moving embankment.
"The sand is absolutely lethal and will not support the weight of anyone trying to cross it – we know as we carefully tested it yesterday.
"So please don’t be tempted to walk onto these areas as they are breaking up at the slightest disturbance and cannot be seen from the main body of sand or the car park.
“Please check the tide times – use our signs, they are linked directly to the Heysham Tide Table – as many people yesterday were poorly informed and one Scout group leader told us that they were safe as it was low water just as the bore came into sight at Jenny Brown’s Point.
"Don’t forget the tide times shown in the paper booklets, on the ‘My Tide Times’ app and on the BBC-supported Heysham Tide Times via our QR code are all high water times.
"THE TIDES IN MORECAMBE BAY COME IN HOURS BEFORE THESE TIMES!
“Please be extremely careful around our coastline; if you think someone is in trouble do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”