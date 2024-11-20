Miracle escape for driver as car flips on M6 slip road at Lancaster
A driver survived a horror crash on an M6 slip road at Lancaster.
Lancashire Road Police attended the scene at the northbound junction 33 exit of the M6 on Tuesday evening.
And they have warned motorists to take regular breaks after suspecting the driver was tired and misjudged the exit slip road and the car flipped over.
“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained but this could’ve been very different,” a spokesman said.
“It is suspected the driver was tired and misjudged the exit slip resulting in the scene you see here.
"Please factor breaks into your journey.”
The incident caused delays on the stretch of motorway close to the junction.
