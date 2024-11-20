Miracle escape for driver as car flips on M6 slip road at Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
A driver survived a horror crash on an M6 slip road at Lancaster.

Lancashire Road Police attended the scene at the northbound junction 33 exit of the M6 on Tuesday evening.

And they have warned motorists to take regular breaks after suspecting the driver was tired and misjudged the exit slip road and the car flipped over.

“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained but this could’ve been very different,” a spokesman said.

Lancs Road Police tweeted this photo of the car after it left the road at the northbound juntion 33 exit.Lancs Road Police tweeted this photo of the car after it left the road at the northbound juntion 33 exit.
Lancs Road Police tweeted this photo of the car after it left the road at the northbound juntion 33 exit.

“It is suspected the driver was tired and misjudged the exit slip resulting in the scene you see here.

"Please factor breaks into your journey.”

The incident caused delays on the stretch of motorway close to the junction.

