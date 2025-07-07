Man treated for leg injury after ‘trapped’ incident in Lancaster city centre

Emergency services in Market Square on Sunday evening.

A man was taken to hospital with a leg injury after an incident in Lancaster city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended Market Square on Sunday evening shortly after 6pm.

Eye witnesses saw paramedics with a stretcher, and an area of railings at the front of the City Museum was seen to be taped off, although it has not been confirmed if this was linked to the incident.

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We responded to a patient who reported as trapped. The man was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.”

Lancashire Police said they had no record of an incident, although a police van was in attendance.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue have also been contacted for comment.