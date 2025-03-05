Man airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle collision near Lancaster accident blackspot

The junction was closed for a short time.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision between a car and a van at a busy junction south of Lancaster.

Police were called to the junction of Little Fell Lane and Wyresdale Road/Langhthwaite Road just before 10.30am today, Wednesday, by the North West Ambulance Service, after a report of a road traffic collision.

Officers found that a van and a car had been in collision.

The roads were closed for a time by police while debris was cleared, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

We reported on Monday how Lancashire County Council had finally installed new ‘Stop’ signs at a nearby junction further up Little Fell Lane following years of campaigning by residents living nearby who had witnessed numerous accidents and near misses.

They said the ‘Give Way’ signs in place were not enough to prevent motorists crossing the junction when it was unsafe to do so and causing accidents.