Main route between Morecambe and Lancaster closed due to collision

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:34 BST
Morecambe police have closed the main route between Lancaster and Morecambe due to a road collision.

Lancaster Road, near to Sainsbury supermarket,has been closed following a collision shortly after 10am.

A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey and driving carefully.

“We will provide an update when possible. Thanks.”

Buses are being diverted along Broadway and Morecambe prom.

