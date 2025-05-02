Main route between Morecambe and Lancaster closed due to collision
Morecambe police have closed the main route between Lancaster and Morecambe due to a road collision.
Lancaster Road, near to Sainsbury supermarket,has been closed following a collision shortly after 10am.
A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey and driving carefully.
“We will provide an update when possible. Thanks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.